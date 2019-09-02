Investigation launched after man's body found in car near Scammonden

A police investigation has been launched after a man's body was found in a car near Scammonden.

A PCSO made the discovery shortly before 11.10am on Saturday August) 31 while following up reports of a vehicle which had been abandoned in the area.

The body was inside a grey Fiat Punto parked near the old Nont Sarah’s Hotel on New Hey Road.

From initial enquiries, it is believed that the car had been parked at the location for several days.

At this time, the death is being treated as unexplained, pending further enquiries, including a post mortem examination.

Anyone with information which could aid the investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via www.westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk/contact-us quoting log 438 of 30/08.

