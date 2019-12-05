Investigation launched after teen caught carrying hammer outside Calderdale school

Police officers in Calderdale are investigating a public order incident outside a school after a teen was caught carrying a hammer.

Officers were called to a report of a 17-year-old who had a hammer in his possession outside a school in Stoney Lane, Lightcliffe at around 1pm yesterday (Wednesday).

He was arrested from the scene on suspicion of an offensive weapon in a public place and affray.

He has been bailed while enquiries continue.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

Police officers arrested the teenager in Stoney Lane, Lightcliffe

Enquiries remain ongoing by Calderdale District Police and officers are liaising with the school and partners around any concerns.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190621669.

