Jail for 'dangerous offender' from Calderdale village trying to make firearms and explosives at Halifax house

A man has been jailed for trying to make firearms and explosives at a house in Halifax.

Paul Bruveris, 47 of Dene View in Luddendenfoot, was arrested in December 2023 after a police raid at his home.

Officers had earlier discovered items including chemicals, explosives and electrical materials during a search of different address connected to Bruveris in Illingworth.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with possessing gunpowder and an improvised explosive device for unlawful purposes, attempting to manufacture a firearm and attempting to manufacture ammunition.

Paul Bruveris

Bruveris denied all charges but was found guilty by a jury at Sheffield Crown Court in July last year.

Appearing before the court today, he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Detective Inspector Robert Stevens, of Calderdale CID, said: “We are pleased with the sentence handed to Bruveris today and we hope it serves as a reminder that we will do all we can to protect and safeguard our communities.

“Taking dangerous offenders like Burveris off the streets will continue to be an absolute focus.

"The use, handling or manufacturing of any weapons will not be tolerated.

“We will not allow anyone to put the public in danger through such actions, and anyone that does will feel the full weight of the law and should expect to receive custodial sentences.

The find at the house in Illingworth in 2023 saw the bomb squad called to the area and at least one controlled explosion carried out by specialist army officers.

Anyone with concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101.