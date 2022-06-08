Jail for Halifax drug dealer after police uncover 40,000 calls to drugs line in three months

Bradford Crown Court heard on Monday that analysis of call data relating to a number used by the so-called “T” line had received thousands of incoming calls between January and April last year.

On average the number was receiving nearly 400 calls a day and the court heard how criminals involved in the drugs supply used so-called “burner phones” and changed forwarding numbers on a monthly basis to try and stay ahead of the investigators.

Recorder of Bradford Judge Richard Mansell QC jailed Mohammed Tahir for six years after he said the 34-year-old had been directing and organising the supply of Class A drugs on a commercial scale across the Halifax area.

Mohammed Tahir, 34, of Shalimar Street in Halifax

“Having been arrested in February 2020 and released under investigation you continued to offend throughout the early part of 2021,” noted Judge Mansell.

“You were determined to continue what was a lucrative Class A drugs supply business.”

Tahir, of Shalimar Street, Halifax, had no previous convictions and he was jailed after admitting two offences of conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine as well as further offences of possession with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

Judge Mansell said drug users in the area were using the line to place orders for heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine and messages were being sent out to users telling them what was for sale and when.

Tahir was jailed alongside two other Calderdale men - Mohammed Hassan Din, 28, and 37-year-old Antzar Ali.

Din, of Westbury Fold, Elland, and Ali, of Chestnut Street, Halifax, were both jailed last September for Class A drug dealing, but they were back before Judge Mansell after they also admitted being part of the drugs conspiracy with Tahir.

Din, who was jailed for four-and-a-half years in September, was sentenced to two years in jail to run concurrently.