A Halifax shop has been ordered to pay more than £3,500 for selling an e-cigarette to a child.

Johal Brothers Halifax Ltd, of Wheatley Lane, admitted selling the vape to someone who was under 18 at their store on Ovenden Road.

The sale was of a blueberry, cranberry and cherry Elf Bar and took place on August 29, 2023.

Hearing the case on Thursday (March 6), Bradford Magistrates Court fined the business £800 and ordered it to pay a £320 victim surcharge as well as costs of £2,412.