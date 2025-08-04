Halifax’s MP has welcomed new Government measures that she says will see increased police patrols in the town centre this summer.

After hearing from residents at surgeries and forums about the impact of yobs and crime in Halifax town centre, Kate Dearden says she has been raising this issue with the Home Secretary to ensure Halifax benefits from additional measures being announced to crackdown on crime.

As a result, the town has been signed up for this summer's Safer Streets scheme, aimed at stronger prevention and enforcement action by police, councils and other agencies, as well as activities for young people to get engaged with.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “High streets and town centres are the very heart of our communities. Residents and businesses have the right to feel safe in their towns.

“Through our Safer Streets Mission and Plan for Change, we are putting officers back on the beat where you can see them and making our town centres safe again”.

Ms Dearden added: “At my recent anti-social behaviour forums, I’ve heard directly from constituents about the serious impact this is having on quality of life.

“Since being elected, I’ve consistently lobbied for more police support locally so I’m delighted that Halifax has been chosen to benefit from this new scheme.

"I know it will make a real difference, helping people feel safer and enjoy a more positive experience on our high streets.

"I look forward to joining the team later this summer to see this important initiative in action.”