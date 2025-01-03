Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Halifax man who was a player for Bradford Bulls is due in court on Monday charged with rape.

Keven Appo, 25, is also accused of sexual assault and two counts of assault.

He is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Monday.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The charges relate to an investigation by Calderdale District Adult Protection Team following a report made in April 2024.”

He will appear in court on Monday

Bradford Bulls has released a statement today saying the player’s contract has been cancelled.

"Following today's West Yorkshire Police statement, the Bradford Bulls have cancelled Keven Appo's playing contract,” said the statement.

"Given the circumstances, the club is duty bound to make no further comment at this stage.

"The search for a suitable, quality replacement is underway."

Appo, who has represented Papua New Guinea on three occasions, was a regular for the Bulls during his two-year stay.

If you have any concerns or information about crime in your area, you can call police on 101.