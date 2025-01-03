Keven Appo: Bradford Bulls player from Halifax sacked after being charged with rape
Keven Appo, 25, is also accused of sexual assault and two counts of assault.
He is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Monday.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The charges relate to an investigation by Calderdale District Adult Protection Team following a report made in April 2024.”
Bradford Bulls has released a statement today saying the player’s contract has been cancelled.
"Following today's West Yorkshire Police statement, the Bradford Bulls have cancelled Keven Appo's playing contract,” said the statement.
"Given the circumstances, the club is duty bound to make no further comment at this stage.
"The search for a suitable, quality replacement is underway."
Appo, who has represented Papua New Guinea on three occasions, was a regular for the Bulls during his two-year stay.
