Knife seized from boy 'threatening' another child in part of Halifax
and live on Freeview channel 276
Boothtown Terriers Juniors ARLFC have posted a photo of the knife along with worrying details about how it was found being carried by a boy aged around 11 or 12.
They say the boy threatened another child saying “he had something in his pocket and was going to hurt a child with it”.
The incident did not happen at the rugby club but elsewhere in Boothtown.
Also seized from the boy were matches and WD-40 – an extremely flammable aerosol.
The club has posted: “Just a warning to the Boothtown community. A parent of our club has removed this knife from a child 11/12 years old.
"He threatened a child saying he had something in his pocket and was going to hurt her child with it.
"This knife was removed as well as matches and WD-40.
"Just be aware of who your kids are hanging round with.
"This knife was taken to the police and disposed of.
"Just to make people aware this did not happen at the rugby club or the park on Grantham road.”
Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.