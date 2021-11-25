Large scale cannabis production site discovered by Calderdale police team

Officers from Calderdale Neighbourhood Policing team

Operation Sceptre, is a national campaign which takes place twice a year, supporting the work West Yorkshire Police carries out all year round to ensure residents are safe from knife crime in their community.

As part of their patrols officers from Calderdale Neighbourhood Policing team made four arrests.

The team also acted on community intelligence to disrupt a large scale cannabis production site.

Operation Sceptre, which focused on prevention, education and enforcement, also saw test purchases, weapon searches and visit to schools to educate youngsters.

West Yorkshire Police also runs its own violence and knife crime initiatve called Operation Jemlock

Chief Inspector James Kitchen, who leads the operation said: "Through Operation Jemlock we are making a real difference in the communities of West Yorkshire.

"Operation Sceptre brought a nationwide focus to what we do every week to keep people safe.

"Enforcement work such as weapons sweeps is important.

"Of equal importance however, was the educational work that took place. If young people know and understand the dangers of carrying a knife or associating with people who do, then we can help to make a difference.

In addition to the work of Jemlock, there is the Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) in West Yorkshire, which takes a unique public health led approach.

It funds various local projects and interventions across all Districts in the county to tackle and raise awareness about serious violent crime.

It has a particular emphasis on collaboration, encouraging organisations to work together to prevent violence and reduce the harmful impacts by strengthening partnerships, working with communities and developing the understanding of the causes to make a lasting difference.