Heartless thieves have attacked a Halifax church, stripping its bell tower of its whole collar of lead.

The culprits attacked Holy Nativity Church in Mixenden on Monday night, scaling the church to carry out the thoughtless crime.

The church says this is the “worst lead theft we’ve ever known”.

It posted: “It’s heartbreaking to post this. Last night we fell victim to the worst lead theft we’ve ever known.

The theft happened at Holy Nativity Church in Mixenden

"The entire collar around our bell tower was ripped off, leaving the top of our roof just bare wood and nearly open to the elements.

"It’s not the cost – our insurance company will make sure we get it fixed - it’s the knowledge that that these criminal gangs who are making a quick few quid don’t know or care that we are a much loved church that only ever seeks to serve this community and love everyone (even lead thieves).

"Please pray for us as we work to get this fixed, and a massive thank you to our Mixenden community who we know love their church and love spending time with us at the community fair and all the other community activities we put on week in week out.

"We won’t give up just because some greedy people don’t care, and we will continue to pray every day for everyone (yes, even lead thieves).”

Anyone with information about the theft should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.