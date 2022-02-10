Lightcliffe man accused of murdering Dawn Walker appears before court

Thomas Nutt, 45, took part in the 15-minute hearing via a prison video link to Bradford Crown Court and spoke only to confirm his name.

Nutt, of Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe, has been charged with murdering Dawn Walker between October 27 and October 31 last year.

During the hearing before Judge Jonathan Rose, it was confirmed that Nutt’s trial had been listed to begin on July 25 and it is now estimated that it could last up to 10 days.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dawn Walker