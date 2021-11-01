Lightcliffe murder probe: Detectives make appeal to find mystery caller after body of woman found

Detectives are appealing for information regarding the body of a woman found in Lightcliffe, Halifax yesterday (31/10).

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of Aysgarth Avenue or the surrounding streets between 1pm and 4.38pm on Sunday afternoon.

The 45-year-old male arrested on suspicion of murder still remains in custody at this time.

Police in Lightcliffe after a woman's body was found

Detective Inspector Amanda Wimbles, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said:

“Our enquiries into this incident are still at an early stage and we are particularly keen to speak with the person who initially called us to make the report as they have not yet identified themselves to us.

“I would also encourage anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to come forward and inform police by calling 101 or using the 101Live Chat facility on the website quoting log 1317 of 31st October.

“Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A police cordon was still in place this morning at one end of a snicket off Aysgarth Avenue and in a field at the other end.

Police have also been seen at nearby Shirley Grove.