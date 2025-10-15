Police have issued an update on the prison inmate arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Calderdale schoolgirl Lindsay Rimer.

The Courier reported on Monday how West Yorkshire Police had revealed they had arrested a man on suspicion of the 13-year-old Hebden Bridge girl’s murder at a prison.

Officers have confirmed today that he has been interviewed and bailed and returned to prison while enquiries continue.

The prisoner was arrested on Monday morning by detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team at an undisclosed UK prison, where he is serving a sentence for other offences.

Lindsay Rimer.

Police have also announced they have been approaching a number of “specific potential witnesses”, mainly in the Hebden Bridge and wider Halifax areas, who have been identified by the investigation.

Lindsay left her home in Cambridge Street in Hebden Bridge to buy cornflakes on November 7, 1994 but never returned.

Her body was found five months later in Rochdale Canal.

Speaking on Monday, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “We remain very firmly committed to doing everything we can to get justice for Lindsay, and to give her family the answers they still so desperately need after all these years.

“The arrest we have made today comes as a result of our continued focus on progressing the investigation.

"We are keeping Lindsay’s family updated and, while we appreciate the understandable public interest that today’s arrest will bring, we do not anticipate any immediate developments at this stage.

“Although it is now more than 30 years since Lindsay was murdered, we remain convinced there is someone out there who has vital information that could finally help to ease her family’s pain, and we urge them do the right thing and tell us what they know.”

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives by calling 101 quoting Operation Posemill, texting or leaving a voicemail to 07707 147314, or emailing [email protected].

Information can also be passed on via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or https://mipp.police.uk/operation/13XM020110K38-PO1

Information can also be passed on via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.