Lorry driver who was sending text messages moments before killing nurse in fatal M62 crash has been jailed

Nicholas Liever was sentenced yesterday (Thursday) at Leeds Crown Court in relation to the collision, which occurred on the eastbound carriageway in Huddersfield in September 2019.

Liever, 49, of Clifton Road in Fishtoft, Lincolnshire, was driving a Volvo HGV which collided with a Volkswagen Passat, an Iveco Vehicle Transporter and a Volkwagen Touareg at about 10.40am on 5 September 2019.

The driver of the Passat, 51-year-old Karen McDonagh, of Goole, suffered injuries which sadly proved to be fatal.

Nicholas Liever has been jailed

An investigation by the Major Collision Enquiry Team found that Liever had been exchanging text messages in the time leading up to the collision – sending the last one at around the time of the crash.

It also found he had attempted to delete the data from his phone, but this was retrieved by a specialist investigator.

In interview, he told police that he was not distracted at the time of the collision and claimed that it was unavoidable.

Yesterday Liever pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for four years and four months.

Speaking after he had been sentenced, Detective Constable Jenny Stanley, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said:

“This is yet another example of how dangerous using a mobile phone at the wheel of a moving vehicle can be.

“Liever has admitted responsibility for causing this collision and now has some time to reflect on his actions, which resulted in the death of a much-loved family member and impacted on the lives of those involved in what was a traumatic incident.