Magistrates court: Halifax man due in court accused of making 14 indecent images of children
A Halifax man is due in court tomorrow (Wednesday) charged with making indecent images of children.
The 28-year-old is due to be sentenced at Bradford Magistrates Court for making 14 images.
According to the charges, eight of the images were classed as the most serious – Category A.
Two were classed as Category B and four were classed as Category C.
