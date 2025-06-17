A Halifax man is due in court tomorrow (Wednesday) charged with making indecent images of children.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old is due to be sentenced at Bradford Magistrates Court for making 14 images.

According to the charges, eight of the images were classed as the most serious – Category A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two were classed as Category B and four were classed as Category C.

Bradford Magistrates Court

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.