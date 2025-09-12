Magistrates court list: Halifax man accused of making more than 400 indecent images of children
A Halifax man is due in court next week charged with making 416 indecent images of children.
The 36-year-old will appear before Bradford Magistrates Court for his first hearing on Tuesday.
According to the charges, 156 of the images were classed as the most serious – Category A.
If the rest, 97 were classed as Category B and 163 were classed as Category C.
