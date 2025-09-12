Magistrates court list: Halifax man accused of making more than 400 indecent images of children

By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Sep 2025, 17:26 BST
A Halifax man is due in court next week charged with making 416 indecent images of children.

The 36-year-old will appear before Bradford Magistrates Court for his first hearing on Tuesday.

According to the charges, 156 of the images were classed as the most serious – Category A.

If the rest, 97 were classed as Category B and 163 were classed as Category C.

Bradford Magistrates Court

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

