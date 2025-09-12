A Halifax man is due in court next week charged with making 416 indecent images of children.

The 36-year-old will appear before Bradford Magistrates Court for his first hearing on Tuesday.

According to the charges, 156 of the images were classed as the most serious – Category A.

If the rest, 97 were classed as Category B and 163 were classed as Category C.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.