Man accused of killing Halifax's Casey Badhams denies murder

Casey Badhams

Jake Wilkinson, of Furness Drive, Ovenden, Halifax, was charged with the offence after police were called to reports of an injured man in Myrtle Avenue in Ovenden.

Mr Badhams, 21, was taken to hospital, but sadly died a short time later.

It is believed he suffered a single stab wound during the incident.

At a previous hearing before Bradford Crown Court, a judge provisionally listed Wilkinson's for January 24 next year, but today (Friday) the Recorder of Bradford Judge Richard Mansell QC confirmed that he would be conducting the trial which was now fixed to start on February 7.

Wilkinson, who is currently remanded in custody at HMP Doncaster, appeared via a video linked and formally entered his not guilty plea to the murder charge.