Man accused of murdering Halifax's Casey Badhams appears before crown court

Casey Badhams who died after being stabbed on Saturday.

Jake Wilkinson, of Furness Drive, Illingworth, Halifax, was charged with the offence after police were called to reports of an injured man in Myrtle Avenue on Saturday morning.

Mr Badhams, 21, was taken to hospital, but died a short time later.

It is believed he suffered a single stab wound.

Wilkinson first appeared before magistrates on Monday and they transferred his case to the Bradford Crown Court where he appeared via a video link to HMP Doncaster where he is currently remanded in custody.

During a 25-minute hearing the murder allegation was not put to Wilkinson, but Judge Jonathan Rose discussed the progress of the case with prosecution and defence counsel.

The judge said he wanted to fix a trial date for the case and it was estimated that the trial could last more than seven days.

Judge Rose said the earliest date available for the trial was January 24 next year and he fixed that date for the case.