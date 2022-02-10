Man appears at court in connection with Ash Green Primary School fire

Aaron Foster, 19, of Mixenden, was also charged with burglary when he appeared at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday,

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at crown court on March 3.

Emergency services were called to the school on Clough Lane at 7.48pm on Tuesday February 1 after receiving a report of an intruder alarm being triggered at the school.

PCSO outside Ash Green Primary School in Halifax

Officers were dispatched to the scene and found one of the buildings on fire.