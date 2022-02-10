Man appears at court in connection with Ash Green Primary School fire

A man has appeared in court charged with arson after the fire at Ash Green Primary School.

By Ian Hirst
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 11:16 am

Aaron Foster, 19, of Mixenden, was also charged with burglary when he appeared at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday,

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at crown court on March 3.

Emergency services were called to the school on Clough Lane at 7.48pm on Tuesday February 1 after receiving a report of an intruder alarm being triggered at the school.

PCSO outside Ash Green Primary School in Halifax

Officers were dispatched to the scene and found one of the buildings on fire.

Firefighters from Illingworth, Halifax, Huddersfield, Bingley, Keighley, Cleckheaton, Mytholmroyd, Odsal, Rastrick and Bradford stations attended.