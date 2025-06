Leeds Magistrates Court. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 17th January 2024.

A man has appeared in court after he was charged with indecent exposure offences in Brighouse.

Michael McGowan, aged 29, of Huddersfield, appeared before Leeds Magistrates on Saturday (22 February) after he was charged with offences in Huddersfield and Brighouse.

He was also charged with a stalking offence.

McGowan was remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance in late March.