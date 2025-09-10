Man arrested and charged with robbery and assaulting emergency worker in Halifax

Joshua Steele

A man has been arrested and charged with robbery and assaulting an emergeny worker in Halifax.

A police appeal was previously circulated for information about the whereabouts of Joshua Steele, 24, who was wanted on suspicion of robbery.

Mr Steele, of no fixed abode, has now been arrested and charged with a robbery in Halifax on 6 July and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker in Halifax on 7 September.

He has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Bradford Crown Court on 9 October.