Man attacked by gang of 15 youths in Hebden Bridge

The attack happened after the man went into convenience store Oasis on Carlton Street in the town centre.

The victim suffered serious injuries which required hospital treatment.

Police say their initial enquiries suggest a number of people were seen walking past and intervening to help the victim.

Police are appealing for witnesses

It happened at around 10.15pm on Friday, July 8.

Anyone with information that might help police should contact the Calderdale District Investigation Team via the live chat function on the West Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, quoting log 13220372881.