Man attacked in Halifax town centre

Police are appealing for witnesses

Detectives are appealing for information about the assault on Commercial Street.

The victim was getting into a taxi when another man approached, opened the taxi door and assaulted the victim.

The attacker then fled.

The 20-year-old victim suffered serious face injuries and was taken to hospital where he received multiple stitches.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5ft 10ins tall, slim and thought to be in his late 20s, and was wearing a smart grey jumper.

Anyone who witnessed the assault, which happened between 1.30am and 2am on Saturday, August 21, is being asked to contact Calderdale CID by calling 101 or visiting West Yorkshire Police's website, quoting crime reference number 13210423465.