Man attacked opposite pizza place in Halifax town centre

The 28-year-old victim was on Southgate, opposite Domino’s pizza place, when he was approached by another man and struck with what police have described as “a blunt weapon”.

He received a serious face injury which required hospital treatment.

A 37-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of assault and released on police bail pending continuing inquiries.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale CID want to hear from anyone who saw the attack, which happened at about 10.15pm on Saturday, September 3, or has information that might help.

Officers believe there was a vehicle trying to reverse into a space that the two males were stood in, and would like to speak to the driver as a potential witness.

Anyone who can help should call Calderdale CID on 101, quoting crime number 13220487126.