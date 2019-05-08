Man dies from injuries after early morning M62 bridge incident

A man has died of his injuries following a serious incident that closed the M62 this morning.

Police were called to a bridge at Scammonden between junctions 22 and 23 at 5am this morning which resulted in a full closure of the motorway east and westbound.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "The M62 has now reopened after a serious incident at the Scammonden Bridge area this morning.

"Officers were called to the area at 5am this morning after reports of a man being sighted on the bridge.

"The man fell from the bridge at around 6am. He died as result of his injuries.

"West Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as the incident followed police contact."

In an unrelated incident, emergency services were alsso called to the exit slip road of the M62 eastbound carriageway at junction 24 at just after 1am this morning following a serious collision between a motorcyclist and a vehicle.

Detectives at West Yorkshire Police's Major Collision Enquiry Team have confirmed the motorcyclist has also died.

