Man found 'hiding in undergrowth' after police chase stolen van through Halifax
Police say they started following the stolen Vauxhall Combo van after it failed to stop for officers and said it was being driven in a “dangerous manner”.
The chase – which happened on Thursday – went from Prescott Street in Halifax town centre, through Skircoat and into Copley.
At one point, the van was involved in a crash with a single-decker bus on Copley Lane.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Fortunately, no injuries were reported, though it was understandably a frightening experience for those involved.”
The van was abandoned in Copley and the driver fled on foot.
Police said they found and arrested a 41-year-old man found “hiding in nearby undergrowth”.
He has been charged with dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance, and failing to provide a specimen for analysis as part of the investigation into impaired driving.
"We would like to thank the local community for their patience and cooperation during this incident,” said the police spokesperson.
"We understand that events like this can be concerning and we want to reassure residents that Calderdale Police remain committed to tackling crime and keeping our communities safe.”
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.