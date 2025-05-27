Man from Brighouse sentenced for burglary at home of elderly victims

Emmanuel Jerome

A burglar from Brighouse who ransacked the home of elderly victims in Kirklees has been jailed for more than two years.

Emmanuel Jerome, 35, from Baliff Bridge, was jailed for 985 days at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday 21 May, after being convicted of a burglary offence in 2022.

The 35-year-old broke into a house in the Outlane area on April 19 and made off with TV equipment after searching through every room in the house.

Over £1,500 of damage was caused to the property during the break in at the home of the victims, who were both elderly.

Jerome was linked by police enquiries to the offence and later arrested and charged.

Aside from the prison sentence, he will also be required to pay victim compensation.

DC Michaela Scanlon of the Kirklees District Crime Team said: “We welcome the sentencing of Emmanuel Jerome for what was a distressing offence inflicted on elderly victims.

“Knowing someone has broken into the place you should expect to feel safe is an awful experience, and this was only compounded for the victim’s in this case by the substantial amount of damage inflicted on their home.

“We hope it brings some comfort to family members to see Jerome admit his offending and receive the sentence imposed.”

She added: “Anyone who has any information about burglary offending in their area or who observes suspicious behaviour on their street late at night is always encouraged to contact Kirklees Police.

“Any and all information received is looked into and available officers will be despatched to reports of burglaries in progress. Reports of burglaries in progress should be made via the 999 emergency number."