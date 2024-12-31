Man in court after break-ins at Halifax GPs surgery
A man has been charged after burglaries at a Halifax GPs surgery.
Jonathan Gillie, 40 and of Athol Close in Halifax, was due to appear before magistrates in Bradford today.
He was charged in connection with the break-ins at Beechwood Medical Centre in Illingworth between December 25 and 27.
