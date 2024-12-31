Man in court after break-ins at Halifax GPs surgery

By Sarah Fitton
Published 31st Dec 2024, 17:45 BST
A man has been charged after burglaries at a Halifax GPs surgery.

Jonathan Gillie, 40 and of Athol Close in Halifax, was due to appear before magistrates in Bradford today.

He was charged in connection with the break-ins at Beechwood Medical Centre in Illingworth between December 25 and 27.

If you have any information or concerns about crime in your area, you can call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

