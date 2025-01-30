Man in court charged with causing death of Halifax nine-year-old who brought her family and friends joy every day
Qadeer Hussain, aged 55 and of Essex Street in Halifax, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after Alice Williams was hit by a car on King Cross Street on July 8, 2023.
She was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.
In a tribute, her family said: “Alice was a bright, loving and beautiful girl, who brought her family and friends joy every day.”
They also said the little girl loved to read and write, and said: “She had an optimistic outlook on life and believed that magic is there to be found – in nature, in each other and in our imaginations.”
Head teacher at St Mary’s Catholic Primary Academy in Halifax - where Alice was a pupil - Jenna Walker, said: “Alice was a genuinely lovely little girl.
"She was someone who was gentle, kind-hearted and full of smiles.
“Her loss has left a huge hole in our school and our community, and we will continue to remember and honour her life."