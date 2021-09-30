Man indecently exposes himself in Halifax town centre

Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team revealed details yesterday of the incident that occurred on Friday September 3 at around 1pm on Waterhouse street/

A man was seen to be indecently exposing himself in public.

The suspect has been described as white male, in his late 40s or early 50s, unshaven, has short cropped brown/grey hair, believed to be wearing jogging bottoms.

Waterhouse Street in Halifax town centre

Enquiries suggest that there were a number of people in the area at the time and date stated above and officers are keen to speak with anyone who may be able to assist with enquiries.