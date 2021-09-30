Man indecently exposes himself in Halifax town centre
Police are appealing for witnesses following an indecent exposure in Halifax town centre.
Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team revealed details yesterday of the incident that occurred on Friday September 3 at around 1pm on Waterhouse street/
A man was seen to be indecently exposing himself in public.
The suspect has been described as white male, in his late 40s or early 50s, unshaven, has short cropped brown/grey hair, believed to be wearing jogging bottoms.
Enquiries suggest that there were a number of people in the area at the time and date stated above and officers are keen to speak with anyone who may be able to assist with enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number 13210477887 or via the website - https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat