Man injured as armed police respond to Halifax disturbance 'involving a weapon'

A number of police vehicles, fire engines and ambulances were seen in the Church Lane area of Pellon at around 12.30pm today.

Up to six police vehicles were spotted at the scene searching around Pellon and District Community Centre.

The police helicopter has also been seen circulating in the area.

Church Lane in Halifax was closed off to traffic

Officers were diverting traffic away from the area.

Officers at West Yorkshire Police have now released more details around the incident.

A spokesperson said "Emergency services were called to a report of a disturbance involving two males and a weapon at 11.40am today on Bracken Hill, Halifax.

"Police found a man in his fifties with minor injuries and damage to a car.

"A 49-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage a short time later.

"Enquiries are ongoing."