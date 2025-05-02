Man needs hospital treatment after being knocked off his bike and robbed in Halifax village
The victim – who is in his 60s – was in Bradshaw when he was knocked off his bike and assaulted.
He needed hospital treatment after the broad daylight attack, which happened off Ned Hill Road.
The two suspects fled the scene in a black Ford Focus, with the man’s bike in the back of the car, in the direction of Denholme Road.
The bike is described as a grey Santa Cruz Heckler CC with black shock absorbers that have ‘fox’ in gold written on the side.
Detectives are appealing for any information that might help with their investigation, including any CCTV or dash cam footage.
Anyone with information about the robbery, which happened on Sunday, April 13 between 12.15pm and 12.45pm, is being asked to contact police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting 13250207274.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.