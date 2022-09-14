Man rushed to hospital after attack in Elland
A man suffered a serious head injury in an attack in Elland.
By Sarah Fitton
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 11:30 am
Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault on Oak Street at around 5pm on Saturday (September 10).
The victim – a 39-year-old - was taken to hospital in an ambulance.
Calderdale CID are appealing for anyone who can help with their investigation to call them via 101 or use the live chat facility on the police’s website, quoting crime reference 13220501103.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.