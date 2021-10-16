Man stabbed in Todmorden

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police were alerted at 4.23am today by paramedics who had been called to the bus station in Burnley Road where a 22-year-old man had been found with knife injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment. Police say his injuries are serious but are not considered life-threatening.

The victim is believed to have been assaulted following an altercation that began in Monty’s nightclub in Bridge Street.

Police tape is currently in place to undergo forensic examination of the scene and detectives from Calderdale CID are continuing enquiries into the incident.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Calderdale CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13210529139 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Despite the police scene in place, Todmorden Market is still open today.