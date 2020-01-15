Man wanted in connection with murder of West Yorkshire police officer arrested in Pakistan

A man wanted by police in connection with the murder of a West Yorkshire police office in Yorkshire in 2005 has been arrested in Pakistan.

The man was arrested in relation to the death of PC Sharon Beshenivsky, who was shot when responding to a robbery at Universal Travel in Morley Street, Bradford on November 18, 2005.

Piran Ditta Khan,71, was arrested on January 14 and appeared in court on January 15, where matters relating to his extradition were discussed.

He was remanded in custody to next appear at court on January 29.

Detective Superintendent Mark Swift, said:“I would like to thank the National Crime Agency in Pakistan and partners who have made this arrest possible.

“This is a major development in this long running investigation and their assistance in this matter cannot be understated.

“We are continuing to liaise with partners in Pakistan to process Khan’s extradition with the intention of returning him to the UK to face court proceedings.”