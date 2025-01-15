Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been jailed after he admitted child sex offences in Halifax.

David Collier – 35 and of Woodstock Road in Moston, Manchester – admitted two counts of sexual assault, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and causing a child to engage in sexual activity

Appearing before Bradford Crown Court for sentencing today, he was sentenced to four years imprisonment extended by 18 months on licence due to the risk he poses to the public.

He was also given a 15-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and must remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

His offending relates to an incident on April 30 in Halifax.

Detective Constable Riah Nicholson of Calderdale’s Safeguarding Team said: “Collier committed these offences in broad daylight whilst members of the public passed by.

“I would like to praise the bravery of the young victim coming forward to us and supporting this prosecution.

“This incident has caused significant ongoing distress to the victim.

"I hope today’s sentence bring her justice but also ensure that other people are now safeguarded from further harm.”

To report child sexual abuse and exploitation, police can be contacted online via the live chat system on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling officers on 101.

If someone is in immediate danger or vulnerable to harm, people are urged by the police to call 999.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or by visiting the Crimestoppers’ website.