A woman who stalked and attacked by a Halifax man has bravely spoken of the terror and hideous violence he put her through.

Martin Woodhouse, 39 of Moins Close in Mixenden, was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison last week at Bradford Crown Court.

He had pleaded guilty to charges of attempt section 18 assault and stalking including fear of violence.

He was also found guilty following a trial of two counts of dangerous driving in relation to incidents on 28 and 29 January during which he failed to stop for officers.

At the time, Woodhouse was actively being sought by the police for breaching his bail conditions and on suspicion of the stalking incidents.

“He couldn’t stand the idea of losing control over me, losing his grip on me. And so, he snapped,” said the woman.

“He beat me like I was an animal. I’ve never felt that level of hatred and violence before.

"He hit me harder than I could ever imagine, without any care, without any remorse.

"I thought I was going to die. I honestly thought that was it.

"I couldn’t breathe, couldn’t escape, this went on for hours.

"There was no stopping him, no calming him down, and I did try, I basically begged him to stop but he just wouldn’t.

"He carried on until I looked unrecognisable.

“I think that was the scariest thing of all, the complete lack of mercy. I wasn’t even fighting back. I just stood there, numb, like I was watching someone else take the blows. In those moments, dying felt like it would be a release.

“But it didn’t end there.

"Martin continued to abuse me, stalk me, he made lies up about me, he tried turning everyone against me, he rang my work and tried to get me sacked.

"The mental torture afterwards was something else. The physical wounds, they healed. But the mental scars, they’re something I don’t know how to escape from.”

Detective Inspector David Purcell, of Calderdale CID, said: “Woodhouse has been responsible for a sustained attack on the victim which left her with significant facial injuries, as well as other injuries all over her body.

"What then followed was a campaign of stalking, putting the victim in fear that she would be subject to further violence at Woodhouse’s hands.

“The officer in this case has been recognised by the judge for the work they did to support a reluctant and scared victim to continue to engage with the criminal justice process.

"This is no easy feat, and I would also like to share my thanks to this officer and to the victim for ensuring that Woodhouse was made to face justice for his actions.

"The victim in this case has spoken of the ongoing mental toll of these crimes.

"I hope she takes some comfort in knowing that she was believed by the police and by the courts and that Woodhouse is now behind bars for the crimes he committed.”

To report any crime to police, call 101.