'Mean' drugs addicts jailed after burgling Halifax care home and stealing TV

Naomi Marum

The incident was captured on CCTV and today (Wednesday) 55-year-old Reece Douglas and his 28-year-old accomplice Naomi Marum were both locked up after Judge Sophie McKone said it had been a “very mean” offence.

The judge said the premises, which the duo went into on the evening of April 2, provided supported accommodation for elderly people.

“The television may not have had great monetary value, but to the residents it was no doubt of great value,” noted the judge.

Reece Douglas

She also said that at any point one of the residents could have come into the room and been confronted by the pair pulling the television off the wall.

Bradford Crown Court heard that damage was caused to the wall during the theft, but after the loss of the television had been reported Douglas and another man were identified trying to sell it on at a shop in Halifax.

Judge McKone was told that during the burglary, alcohol and items from the tenants’ raffle were also stolen from a store room.

Douglas, of no fixed abode, and Marum, of Brougham Road Boothtown, both pleaded guilty to the burglary charge.