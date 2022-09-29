The AA said metal theft – which includes the theft of valuable car parts – rises when household budgets are squeezed.

Office for National Statistics data shows West Yorkshire Police recorded 404 metal theft offences in 2021-22 – up significantly from 261 the year before.

Of the thefts last year, 66 were infrastructure-related, which includes the stripping of metal such as roofing lead from buildings, taking electricity or railway cables, or stealing vehicle parts.

The remaining 338 were non-infrastructure related, which could involve stealing scrap metal or war memorial plaques.

It meant there were the equivalent of 1.7 metal thefts per 10,000 people in the area last year – up from 1.1 per 10,000 people the year before.

Across England and Wales, 30,100 metal theft offences were recorded last year – up from 19,000 a year earlier, and the highest number since 2013-14.

Almost two-thirds of these were related to infrastructure – the highest proportion since comparable records began in 2012-13.

Rates of metal theft fell from 2012-13 – around the time the Scrap Metal Dealers Act, brought in to crack down on the trade in stolen metal, was introduced.

Nesil Caliskan, chair of the LGA’s safer and stronger communities board, said: “Metal theft is extremely damaging and costly and has the potential to affect a range of people and businesses.