A man has denied murdering another man on Halloween in a Calderdale village.

Samuel Moore, who is currently remanded in custody, appeared before the Honorary Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Rose at Bradford Crown Court today (Tuesday, May 15) for a case management hearing.

Moore, of Towngate in Midgley, had not previously been asked to enter his plea to the murder allegation but during today’s 10-minute hearing the charge was put to him by the court clerk.

Moore pleaded not guilty to murdering Karl Williams on October 31, 2023.

Judge Rose confirmed that the defendant’s trial was fixed to start on June 3.

The 54-year-old was charged with murder after an incident at an address at Pleasant View in Midgley.

A 58-year-old man was found with serious injuries at the scene and died a short time later.