More than 100 people were found not wearing their seatbelts during three months of Calderdale police checks.

Figures from the latest Operation Hawmill update reveal the shocking statistic, along with other dangerous motoring practices.

Between May and July, there were 22 deployments for the road safety operation which has been running in Calderdale since September 2016 and is a partnership between West Yorkshire Police and Calderdale Council.

It sees roads policing officers working alongside the local teams across the district to conduct enforcement activity relating to what is now known as the “fatal five” offences.

The results come from three months of checks in Calderdale

Shown to be the most common factors in a serious injury or fatal road accident, they are driving carelessly or dangerously, being over the prescribed limit for drink or drugs, speeding, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

The Operation Hawmill deployments saw one person arrested on suspicion or drug or drink driving, 15 drivers reported for using a mobile phone while driving, 53 motorists reported for not wearing a seatbelt in a moving vehicle, 19 drivers dealt with for speeding, 10 vehicles seized along with 62 other enforcement actions including tyre offences, no MOT and unsafe vehicles.

In addition, during the same period, neighbourhood policing teams in Calderdale have been carrying out road safety operations.

These resulted in 84 drivers dealt with for speeding, seven drivers reported for using a mobile phone while driving, 56 motorists reported for not wearing a seatbelt, 12 vehicles seized, 34 fixed penalty notices for causing an obstruction, 11 drivers reported for no insurance and 28 other enforcement actions.

Inspector Craig Collins, from the Calderdale Valley neighbourhood policing team, said: “The above results are only the returns from Operation Hawmill and neighbourhood policing team officers PCSOs. Colleagues from other teams and departments in Calderdale have also played their part in making the roads of Calderdale district safer.

"Operation Hawmill is committed to making the roads of Calderdale district safer for all. Everyone who uses the roads can play their part by being more responsible and thinking of other road users when travelling.”

Unsafe Driving behaviour can be reported at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/SaferRoadsSubmissions