More than ten thousand drivers caught speeding on Calderdale's roads over the last 12 months

In total, 10,583 drivers were caught speeding, 10,345 were caught by speed cameras and 238 by police officers, between March 1 last year and March 23 this year.

One driver was caught doing 87mph in a 30mph zone, while another was caught doing 113mph in a 50mph zone - one of six drivers caught doing more than 100mph in a 50mph zone.

54 drivers were caught speeding in 20mph zones, and 9,148 drivers were caught speeding in 30pmh zones.

More than 10,000 motorists were caught speeding in Calderdale over the last 12 months

38 drivers were caught speeding in 40mph zones, 1,319 drivers were caught speeding in 50mph zones and 24 drivers were caught speeding in 70mph zones.

2,182 of the offences were dealt with by a fixed penalty of a £100 fine and three penalty points, while 731 were referred to court.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "Calderdale Police continue to work closely with partner agencies in Calderdale on driving standards across the District.

"Within the District, there is a dedicated group, committed to tackling the antisocial use of vehicles, casualty prevention and ensuring speed compliance across the district.

"The Calderdale Road Safety Delivery Group is made up of West Yorkshire Police, Calderdale Council, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and other representatives from Highways England, education sector and public health.

"A joint approach is used which consists of a range of resources including speed indication devices (SID), community speed watch and NPT enforcement.

"The speed indication devices can be deployed by police, community groups, community safety wardens, neighbourhood wardens or anyone who wants to conduct speed checks in areas of concern.

"Proactive enforcement activities such as Operation Hawmill, allow officers to be deployed overtly or covertly at any location across the district for those who continue to put themselves and other road users at risk.

"If you would like to a speed indication device for your community, contact your local neighbourhood co-ordinator, details of which can be found on the Calderdale Council website.