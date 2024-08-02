Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Todmorden man accused of killing another man in Hebden Bridge has pleaded not guilty to murder in court today.

Kyan McWhir, aged 31 and of Vernon Place in Todmorden, made his first appearance before a crown court judge this afternoon.

The hearing revealed for the first time the name of the 52-year-old victim - John McWhir, believed to be from Hebden Bridge.

John McWhir died in hospital on Monday after being found unconscious in Crown Street in Hebden Bridge town centre on Saturday night.

Crown Street, Hebden Bridge

Police said at the time he had suffered serious head injuries.

Kyan McWhir made an initial appearance before Bradford Magistrates Court on Wednesday after having been charged with murder, and his case was transferred to the crown court.

The magistrates remanded McWhir in custody to appear before a judge at Bradford Crown Court today, and this afternoon his case was heard by the Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Rose.

Kyan McWhir, who stood in the dock wearing a grey T-shirt and grey joggers, replied not guilty when the murder charge was put to him by the clerk.

After a discussion about the progress of the case with prosecution and defence counsel, Judge Rose confirmed that a trial was fixed to start on December 9, with a time estimate of it lasting six days.

At the end of the 20-minute hearing, the judge remanded Kyan McWhir back into custody until a further pre-trial hearing on September 6.

