Murder investigation: Floral tributes left at Lightcliffe scene where body of woman was found

A police presence and cordon remains in place today in the area after a woman's body was discovered on Sunday.

Floral tributes have now been left at the scene with one of the messages reading: "RIP to a lovely lady. You will be greatly missed."

One woman, who was in the area but did not wish to be named, said: "She was a very friendly, happy lady. She didn't deserve this.

Flowers have been left at the scene where a woman's body was found

"The community is very shocked."

Hipperholme and Lightcliffe councillor George Robinson has offered his condolences and is looking at ways for authorities to support the Lightcliffe community after the body of woman was found in the area.

No official announcement has been made by West Yorkshire Police over the identity of the deceased at this stage.

“This is really devastating news. May our thoughts and prayers go out to those that have lost their loved one," said Coun Robinson.

"We’re a close knit community in Lightcliffe and naturally, this will be a deep blow to many.

"It is understandable that many are upset about these tragic circumstances. There are two schools within a close proximity, and many families with young children live in the area.

Please do speak to family or friends if this will help. I will also be contacting the council, police and schools to see what support is being put in place.

"It would be improper to speculate at this stage, because the recent events are raw for many. But, if anyone knows any relevant information then I’d urge you to contact the police.”

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of Aysgarth Avenue or the surrounding streets between 1pm and 4.38pm on Sunday afternoon.

The 45-year-old male arrested on suspicion of murder still remains in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Amanda Wimbles, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said:“Our enquiries are still continuing but we have now identified the person who initially called us.

“We are aware of speculation about this incident on social media and would ask people to be mindful of the impact this may have on the victim’s family. This is clearly an extremely distressing time for them and would ask that people refrain from unhelpful comment that may cause unnecessary further upset.

“I would also encourage anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to come forward and inform police by calling 101 or using the 101Live Chat facility on the website quoting log 1317 of 31st October.