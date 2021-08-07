Murder investigation launched following a man’s death in Halifax
Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died in Halifax.
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 1:29 pm
At 8.57am today (Saturday), police were called to a report of an injured male in Myrtle Avenue.
The male who is believed to be in his twenties, was taken to hospital, but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.
His family is being supported by specially trained officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who are leading the investigation.
Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact the team on 101 or via the website.