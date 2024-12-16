Nearly 100 arrested by police tackling drink or drug driving in Calderdale as officers give 'no excuses' festive warning

Police have arrested 94 people in Calderdale on suspicion of drink and drug driving.

The arrests were made between September and November and, as Christmas approaches, officers are warning there are “no excuses” for getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

West Yorkshire Police has launched an operation to target drink and drug driving across its five policing districts, coinciding with a national initiative to reduce accidents where drink or drug use is a factor – which tend to rise at this time of year.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a significant threat to road safety. It impairs judgement, slows reaction times, and increases the likelihood of crashes, say police.

Extra patrols will be out in Calderdale checking drivers

In West Yorkshire this year, there are thought to have been more than 80 collisions where someone was killed or seriously hurt involving a driver or rider who was believed to be under the influence of drink or drugs.

The "12 Excuses of Christmas" is a targeted campaign by West Yorkshire Police to raise awareness of the consequences of drink and drug driving.

The force says its name highlights the common excuses drivers give when caught, such as "I’ve only had a couple" or "I’ve had some sleep so thought I would be fine”.

But they says there are no excuses for drink or drug driving.

Those found guilty can face hefty fines, driving bans, and even imprisonment.

There are also increased insurance premiums and a criminal record.

Throughout this month, there will be increased patrols and checks across Calderdale.

Officers will be equipped with breathalysers and drug wipe kits, and will stop those they suspect of drink or drug driving.

Police say residents can help by reporting any suspicious driving behaviour.

"This collective effort can help prevent collisions and save lives,” said Inspector Craig Collins, from Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team.

"We can all contribute to making our communities safer. Let's make this holiday season memorable for the right reasons — by celebrating responsibly and ensuring everyone gets home safely.

"Stay safe and have a wonderful festive season!”

To report any concerns, call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.