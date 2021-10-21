New arrest in Rhys Thompson murder probe whose body was found dumped in Calderdale

The arrest was made by officers from GMPs Major Incident Team following a warrant executed at an address in Wythenshawe yesterday morning.

At around 6.40am on Thursday 13 May 2021, police in West Yorkshire attended to reports of a body found off Pike End Road in Rishworth, Calderdale.

A post-mortem established that Rhys died of serious head injuries caused by a weapon, and that this is likely to have occurred in the Greater Manchester area.

The body of 29-year-old Rhys Thompson was found in Calderdale

Detective Chief Inspector Wesley Knights of GMPs Major Incident Team said: " This has been a complex investigation involving extensive enquiries and round the clock work by a large team of detectives.

"This is the third significant arrest that we have made in the investigation but we are still appealing for anyone with information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be to come forward, as it may help us to get a clearer picture of what happened to Rhys.

"As always our thoughts remain with Rhys's loved ones and our main aim is to make sure that those involved in his death are brought to justice."