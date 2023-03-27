Craig Whittaker MP

Conservative MP Craig Whittaker said yobs are often why people do not feel safe in their neighbourhoods, and has applauded Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement of a range of measures to tackle anti-social behaviour.

"Too often I hear from constituents about anti-social behaviour and, unfortunately, this is the main reason people do not feel safe in their local area,” said Mr Whittaker.

"That is why I welcome the Government's plan to crack down on this type of unacceptable behaviour with swifter and more visible justice, tougher punishments, a ban on nitrous oxide, a stronger policing response in anti-social behaviour hotspots, and new tools for communities to regenerate and restore local pride.”

The Government plans include new powers for police and councils to tackle homelessness and begging.

Police and crime commissioners will get funding to ensure people responsible for graffiti and vandalism start repair work as soon as possible.

