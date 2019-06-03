No verdict in trial of alleged neo-Nazis from Calderdale

The jury in the trial of four people, including a couple from Calderdale, alleged to have been members of a banned neo-Nazi terrorist group has been discharged after failing to reach verdicts.

Alice Cutter, 22, along with ex-partner Mark Jones, 24, Garry Jack, 23, and Connor Scothern, 18, were alleged to have been members of National Action.

The four had been accused of intending to wage a "holy war" against black people, Jews, Asians and homosexuals.

Cutter and Jones, of Sowerby Bridge, Halifax, West Yorks., denied being part of a proscribed organisation alongside Jack, of Shard End, Birmingham, and Scothern,of Nottingham.

The jury was discharged on Friday after they failed to reach a verdict following 37 HOURS since beginning their deliberations on May 7.

Prosecutor Barnaby Jameson QC told Birmingham Crown Court the CPS would be seeking a retrial.

Judge Melbourne Inman QC, thanked the 11 members of the jury for their hard work following the 11 week trial.