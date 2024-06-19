'Not the news you want to wake up to' say heartbroken Halifax cafe owners after thieves break-in and ransack the place
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kin bubble tea shop, on Market Street in Halifax town centre, said it will not be able to open today following the break-in.
The heartbroken owners posted on social media: “Not the news you want to wake up to – our Halifax shop got broken into last night.
"Unfortunately, we will be closed today as the investigation is underway.
"We’ve been here since 6am securing the premises with the police.
"It’s not just the glass we’ll have to replace – they took our till, blenders, speakers, and a lot of other stuff.
"We opened this shop through sweat and tears and, literally two months later, this happens.
"If you have any information, CCTV footage, or spot any of the items on sale somewhere, please let us know.”
Anyone with information about the break-in should call police on 101.